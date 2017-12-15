Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Here's What Happens When You Try To Surf Way Too Close To Some Defensive Seals

DECEMBER 15, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

It started out like any other day at the beach.

Albee Layer and his friend Kain Daily were on a trip to New Zealand, and they were psyched to get out on the water with their surfboards. All of a sudden, they felt something around their boards, slamming into them. Terrified that it was a shark, they began to head for shore.

But it wasn't a shark. Instead, some very protective seals decided the men were too close for comfort, and they were determined to chase them away -- even after they hit the sand!

"It turns out these f***ers can run like 15 miles an hour, and it just kept charging at us!" Layer said of the now-hilarious situation. "Angriest locals ever!"

It just goes to show you that it's the animals' world, and we're just living in it. Looks like it's time to find a new surf spot!

Trending Now

She Took Her Little Cousin Out And What These People Said About Her Is Disgusting

Trending Now

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Load another article