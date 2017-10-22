You've Seen Surfing Dogs Before, But A Surfing Chicken? That's New

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Why did the chicken cross the Florida Keys?

It might sound like the setup for a horribly corny joke, but believe it or not, it’s the latest trend in water sports. For anyone that’s ever had the pleasure of traveling to the Florida Keys knows that there are chickens everywhere. Whether they’re roaming free or making their living as a beloved house pet, some people are going so clucking crazy for chickens that they’ve decided to take them out on the water for a paddle boarding adventure they won’t soon forget.

This water-loving bird isn’t one to chicken out when it comes to hitting the water for a relaxing afternoon.







While this bird’s human friend does all the work, this chick takes on the role of supervisor.







No fowl play was conducted in the making of this video.

Honestly, anything is possible. I believe that now.