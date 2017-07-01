Plenty Of Humans Can't Even Surf, But These Adorable Pups Are Pros!

Dogs never fail to impress me with their physical prowess and ability to master difficult skills that even some people can't pull off.
Simply put, all our canine friends are badasses. On top of having insanely impressive abilities of their own, like being able to sniff out certain diseases, these adorable floofs love doing all kinds of human sports like skateboarding, basketball, soccer, and in the case of these two cuties, surfing!
While out enjoying the Australian waves, this guy brought his two dogs along with him.
Not only do they really enjoy riding on his paddle board, but they can jump on and off their dad's back without falling into the ocean.