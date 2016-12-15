Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Reading, Pennsylvania, is unfortunately not known for being a city full of kind, caring people.

I know because I grew up nearby, but that should not be the case. The kids at Reading High School wanted to do something to change that reputation in the community, and they wanted to do it for a really special person. Bobby has been volunteering at Reading High for years out of the goodness of his heart.

Bobby was born with special needs, but an accident in 1977 left him with a broken back and physical disabilities as well.

He's always had a heart for kids, and one day he asked if Reading High School needed any volunteers. He's been there every day since helping their sports teams.

The students at Reading High love Bobby, so they wanted to do something amazing for him.

Bobby thinks he's going to be judging a slam dunk contest, but just wait until you see the surprise they have in store for him.

What an amazing guy. It's so clear that the kids love him. Bobby is battling cancer right now, so share his story with others who can be inspired, and consider sending him a nice note with the contact information below.