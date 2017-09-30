Ad Blocker Detected

His Girlfriend Recently Lost Her Best Friend, So He Showed Up With A Cute Surprise

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Losing a pet is always hard.

Even when they've lived a full life of happiness, putting a best friend to rest is painful and difficult. Some people aren't ready to welcome a new furry friend into their home after a pet's death, but others immediately want to give that love to a new animal who needs it. Grief works differently for everyone, and neither way is wrong.

When one guy realized his girlfriend was the kind of person who wanted to open her life to a new dog again after a loss, he planned the perfect surprise.

He puts the cutie in a laundry basket to drive over for his girlfriend's 23rd birthday.

Screenshot Youtube / The Dodo

When he arrives, she and her mom know something is up immediately.

Screenshot Youtube / The Dodo

And finally, these two meet for the first time! Aww!

Screenshot Youtube / The Dodo

Watch the whole thing below, courtesy of The Dodo! This is too cute for words.

video-player-present

Youtube / The Dodo

Congratulations to this pup and his new forever family. I wonder what he'll look like all grown up?

