Teachers often don't get enough credit for the impact they make in children's lives.

These everyday heroes go beyond simply educating, giving advice about life and caring for their students as if they were their own children. Such is the case for musical theater teacher Liz, who adores all the kids in her class. They must feel pretty strongly about her as well, because on the day she got married to her fiancé, Ollie, they repaid her kindness in a big way.

With Ollie's help, Liz's students planned a special surprised and hid in the balcony of the church on the big day. When the ceremony began, they brought their teacher to tears when they started singing Christina Perri's “A Thousand Years."

What a sweet and thoughtful thing for these kids to do! While Liz's wedding day was already special, I'm sure she'll cherish it even more knowing her students were there to celebrate with her.