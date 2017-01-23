When Their Baby Saw Something Surprising, He Had The Absolute Best Reaction

If you're having a bad day, prepare to turn your frown upside down. I'm not sure if these 18 babies saw a ghost, dad making funny faces, or something else totally unexpected, but either way, their surprised reactions are hilarious!

Whether or not you're a baby person, you can't deny that it's fun to watch tiny humans learn about the world. For being so small, they're awfully resilient! They cry about the oddest things, fall when they are learning to walk, and sometimes get so surprised that they nearly jump out of their diapers. Through it all, though, they keep right on going.

1. When you're a newborn, the whole world is full of surprises.

2. Then you get to know your family and start to wonder, "Who the hell are these weirdos?"

3. But you know what they say -- if you can't beat them, join them!

4. "Who dares to interrupt my feast?"

5. I would be so spooked if my baby looked at me like this.

Giphy

6. What do you see, kid? Is there a ghost standing in the corner?

7. Babies are always surprised because they have so much to learn. This kid just found out that lemons are sour.

Giphy

8. And this little boy just realized that he has a dog for a brother. Seriously, has this furball been here the whole time?

9. At least it's better than a stinky big sister!

Just kidding! Sooner or later, he'll realize that sisters are awesome.

10. I can totally identify with this baby. I had the same look on my face when the Cubs won the World Series.

Giphy

11. And this kid is totally me during election season!

Giphy

12. This poor baby was so surprised that he lost half of his hair.

13. "Mother! How dare you sneeze in my presence! I shall now require a diaper change."

Giphy

14. Honestly, I don't want to know what this little girl saw. It looks absolutely terrifying.

15. Seeing your first parade is definitely a startling experience.

Giphy

16. "But Mom! I really wanted some dessert!"

17. This little cutie is obviously a wizard. Expect a letter from Hogwarts in 13 years or so!

Giphy

18. I'm not gonna lie, kid. Life will throw a lot of surprises at you. Let's hope this shocking hairdo is the worst of it!

