These 16 Food Facts Will Make You Question Everything

JANUARY 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to food, I live by the motto "just eat it."

I don't exactly take the time to think about where my food comes from or whether or not what I'm being sold is actually what I'm getting. But as it turns out, maybe I should start.

I'm pretty upset that up until today, a majority of the food facts below were totally unknown to me. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I feel like my entire dietary history has been a lie. Once you check out these 16 unbelievable food facts, I guarantee that your food perspective will change, too.

1. If you rip off the packaging, you'll see that a cup of noodles is anything but.

If you rip off the packaging, you'll see that a cup of noodles is anything but.

Reddit / migggga

Allegedly, there is excess room because the noodles expand while cooking.

2. The USDA allows for up to 30 fruit fly eggs per 100 grams to be present in your tomato ketchup.

The USDA allows for up to <a href="https://projects.ncsu.edu/cals/course/ent425/text18/food.html" target="_blank">30 fruit fly eggs</a> per 100 grams to be present in your tomato ketchup.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

3. That gallon of OJ in your fridge is actually artificially flavored.

That gallon of OJ in your fridge is actually <a href="http://gizmodo.com/5825909/orange-juice-is-artificially-flavored-to-taste-like-oranges" target="_blank">artificially flavored</a>.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

4. Red peppers contain more vitamin C than oranges.

Red peppers contain more <a href="https://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/3438?manu=&amp;fgcd=&amp;ds=" target="_blank">vitamin C</a> than oranges.

Flickr / swong95765

5. Despite the color difference, all Froot Loops taste the same.

Despite the color difference, all <a href="http://time.com/1477/breaking-breakfast-news-froot-loops-are-all-the-same-flavor/" target="_blank">Froot Loops</a> taste the same.

Flickr / m01229

6. Figs are pollinated by female wasps, many of which lay their eggs inside the fruit.

Figs are pollinated by female wasps, many of which <a href="http://animals.howstuffworks.com/insects/fig-wasp2.htm" target="_blank">lay their eggs</a> inside the fruit.

Flickr / Bharat Mirchandani

7. Honey never expires. It will taste the same in 100 years as it does now.

<a href="http://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/the-science-behind-honeys-eternal-shelf-life-1218690/" target="_blank">Honey never expires</a>. It will taste the same in 100 years as it does now.

Flickr / Keith McDuffee

8. Every one of your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets comes in one of four shapes.

Every one of your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets comes in one of four shapes.

Flickr / Brandon Wang

9. Captain Crunch isn't a captain. He's actually a commander.

Captain Crunch isn't a captain. He's actually a <a href="https://consumerist.com/2013/06/17/we-dont-know-how-to-handle-the-fact-that-capn-crunch-has-been-living-a-lie/" target="_blank">commander</a>.

Flickr / StarsApart

10. Of the total amount of corn harvested each year, only one or two percent of it is edible.

Of the total amount of corn harvested each year, only <a href="http://www.ncga.com/upload/files/documents/pdf/WOC%202013.pdf" target="_blank">one or two percent</a> of it is edible.

Flickr / Scot Nelson

11. Prior to WWII, Twinkies were banana flavored.

Prior to WWII, Twinkies were <a href="http://trace.lib.utk.edu/assets/Kuney/HostessBrands/HistoryoftheHostessTwinkie.pdf" target="_blank">banana flavored</a>.

Flickr / Christian Cable

12. Baby carrots are really just regular carrots that are shaved down to their adorably cute size.

Baby carrots are really just regular carrots that are <a href="https://www.buzzfeed.com/katienotopoulos/the-extremely-upsetting-truth-about-baby-carrots?utm_term=.swwnKnxrD#.rs9vovKJd" target="_blank">shaved down</a> to their adorably cute size.

Flickr / Savanna Smiles

13. The five-second rule isn't real.

The <a href="http://www.nytimes.com/2007/05/09/dining/09curi.html?_r=0" target="_blank">five-second rule</a> isn't real.

Flickr / Wimena Kane

14. For years, Subway's foot-long sandwiches were only 11 inches.

For years, Subway's foot-long sandwiches were only <a href="http://articles.latimes.com/2013/jan/25/business/la-fi-mo-subway-footlong-20130125" target="_blank">11 inches</a>.

Flickr / Andy Melton

15. Double-dipping your foods isn't any worse than dipping them only once.

Double-dipping your foods isn't <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYxccSTDH4k" target="_blank">any worse</a> than dipping them only once.

Flickr / SaraJane

16. Double Stuf Oreos are only 1.86 times as stuffed.

Double Stuf Oreos are only <a href="http://blog.recursiveprocess.com/2013/03/03/oreo-original-vs-double-vs-mega/" target="_blank">1.86 times</a> as stuffed.

Flickr / mihoda

Make sure to share these facts with your foodie friends so they know that they've been eating lies all their lives.

