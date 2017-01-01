Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to food, I live by the motto "just eat it."

I don't exactly take the time to think about where my food comes from or whether or not what I'm being sold is actually what I'm getting. But as it turns out, maybe I should start.

I'm pretty upset that up until today, a majority of the food facts below were totally unknown to me. As a self-proclaimed foodie, I feel like my entire dietary history has been a lie. Once you check out these 16 unbelievable food facts, I guarantee that your food perspective will change, too.

1. If you rip off the packaging, you'll see that a cup of noodles is anything but.

Allegedly, there is excess room because the noodles expand while cooking.

2. The USDA allows for up to 30 fruit fly eggs per 100 grams to be present in your tomato ketchup.

3. That gallon of OJ in your fridge is actually artificially flavored.

4. Red peppers contain more vitamin C than oranges.

5. Despite the color difference, all Froot Loops taste the same.

6. Figs are pollinated by female wasps, many of which lay their eggs inside the fruit.

7. Honey never expires. It will taste the same in 100 years as it does now.

8. Every one of your McDonald's Chicken McNuggets comes in one of four shapes.

9. Captain Crunch isn't a captain. He's actually a commander.

10. Of the total amount of corn harvested each year, only one or two percent of it is edible.

11. Prior to WWII, Twinkies were banana flavored.

12. Baby carrots are really just regular carrots that are shaved down to their adorably cute size.

14. For years, Subway's foot-long sandwiches were only 11 inches.

15. Double-dipping your foods isn't any worse than dipping them only once.

16. Double Stuf Oreos are only 1.86 times as stuffed.

(via BuzzFeed)

