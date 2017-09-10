Ad Blocker Detected

When This Waterfall Sucks You In, You Better Hope It Spits You Out On The Other Side

SEPTEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Matthew Derrick
Daredevils are constantly searching for that next big thrill that helps get their adrenaline pumping. And for many adrenaline junkies, this Brazilian waterfall is just what they’ve been looking for.

While people flock to Brazil for stunning beaches, one tiny waterfall and a nearby boulder are attracting the adrenaline junkie crowd. Known as the Pedra Que Engole, this natural attraction sucks people in and spits them out on the other side, and when you see it in action, you'll probably wince a little.

To start, you have to squeeze yourself into a tiny opening at the top.

To start, you have to squeeze yourself into a tiny opening at the top.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

Using the water fall as a slide, you’re instantly transported to your own secluded cave that's only large enough to accommodate a few (pretty small) people.

Using the water fall as a slide, you&rsquo;re instantly transported to your own secluded cave that's only large enough to accommodate a few (pretty small) people.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

Then it spits you out. (Well, that's the idea anyway.) Check it out below!

(Via Daily Mail)

I'm gonna have to pass. Would you give this a try?

