Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What This Guy Can Do Is Cool But What's Happening In The Background Is The Best Part

AUGUST 10, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For most of us, finding the courage to make the journey to the gym is tiring enough without adding anything fancy to the mix.

But when it comes to getting pumped to go to the gym, this guy sure takes the cake. Talk about making the rest of us look bad! This athletic gentleman grabbed 18 dumbbells from the weight rack and stacked them on end. Then he climbed up to do something totally mind blowing.

Having made his way to the top, the man prepares to hang freely from the towering weights.

Having made his way to the top, the man prepares to hang freely from the towering weights.

Twitter / Sam Yeezy

That's when things get really crazy. What he can do is actually nuts.

That's when things get really crazy. What he can do is actually nuts.

Twitter / Sam Yeezy

But wait a second. What's happening in the background? As Twitter user Sam Yeezy pointed out, there's an old man behind him sinking shots! That's clearly the best part of what's happening here, so check it out.

Well, muscle man. I'm sure you'll have your 15 minutes of fame soon. For now, learn from your elders.

Trending Now

This Duo's Individual Singing Voices Are Bizarre And Definitely Unexpected

Trending Now

These Woman Kept Their Cool Amazingly Well When Great White Sharks Swam By

Load another article