By Day, She's A Nurse. By Night, She Uses Syringes For Something So Stunning

SEPTEMBER 4, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
See more stories..

If asked to name an occupation that allows you to have free reign of your creativity, nursing isn’t one that would likely cross your mind.

While a nurse needs to know math and science to hand out pills, take vitals, and help assess your overall condition, there isn’t much room in the field for artistic expression. So when full-time nurse Kim Magbanua wanted to bring a little bit of her work life into her passion for painting, she did something so inventive.

Magbanua, or as she’s more commonly known, “kimjoymm,” is creating breathtaking pieces of art using medical syringes.

Facebook / Kimjoymm

The idea came to Magbanua one day when she was administering medication to a patient.

“Inject some art to your life to make it more colorful,” Magbanua declared while explaining her artistic origins.

It was then that the nurse and amateur artist decided to fill syringes with paint, replacing her collection of paint brushes.

She’s even named the technique “Inject Art.”

Combining her passions might seem like a difficult task, but Magbanua makes the transition look effortless.

She’s painting elaborate pieces using syringes that many would struggle to create using a simple paint brush.

The attention to detail in all of her works doesn’t go unnoticed.

One of Magbanua’s most prominent inspirations is birds.

She’s painted just about every type of bird, including parrots and hummingbirds.

She’s also dabbled in perfecting a portrait of Jesus and his crown of thorns.

Isn't her work stunning?

(Via Bored Panda)

To see even more of Magbanua’s artwork, be sure to follow her on Facebook and check out her Instagram page.

