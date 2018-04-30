T-Mobile Announces 50 Percent Off Wireless Plans For Military Families

If you belong to a military family and are looking for a new wireless carrier, T-Mobile has a sweet plan for you.

The new T-Mobile ONE Military plan is, as the company says, a way to give back to military servicemen and women and thank them for their sacrifices. It includes 50 percent off family lines, unlimited text, data roaming, low flat-rate calling in 140­+ countries, free Netflix, Scam ID, Scam Block, and more.

The first line will cost $55, with line two costing $25 and lines three through six costing $10. That means you can get four lines (with all the extras) for only $100. According to T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon only offer military discounts of $15 or 15 percent -- a stark contrast in savings.



On top of the service discounts, T-Mobile has also partnered with Samsung to offer 50 percent off some of their smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and S8 Active. The deal is for military customers only and ends May 31.







Additionally, T-Mobile says they have been a Top 100 Military Friendly Employer by Military Friendly for the last 11 years and are pledging to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses in the next five years.







"This is T-Mobile’s biggest discount ever for families. Our biggest hiring commitment ever. And, we’re putting our biggest network investment ever – our $8 billion in nationwide spectrum – to work so that military communities aren’t left behind when it comes to 5G," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.







(via Simplemost)

"Why are we going this big? Because 'thank you for your service' – that’s why." Click here to learn more about the T-Mobile ONE Military plan.