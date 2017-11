As much as we love our family members, we can't deny that at times, they're monumentally embarrassing to be around.

That's why so many kids and teens try to keep their social lives and families separate. But for one little girl in Orting, Washington, that wasn't possible when she took the school bus home last month. Her loved ones thought it would be hilarious to dress up in T-Rex costumes and greet her at her stop. It was, of course, but that didn't stop the girl from running!

Just look at that red face!

Okay, I might have to admit they're more funny than embarrassing. Either way, being part of this family sounds like a blast.