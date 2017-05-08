Ad Blocker Detected

She Just Combined Our Love Of Fashion, Disney, AND Tacos Because She's A Queen

MAY 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Cosplayers, or people who dress up in costume, have a pretty cool hobby.

Some prefer to buy their gear, but there are a ton of amazing designers and craftspeople who wear their own creations and share them with us on social media. One of these designers, Olivia Mears, has a huge following on Instagram, where more than 10,000 people follow her at avantgeek. Her geeky take on the avant garde is wide-ranging, beautiful, and sometimes, even good enough to eat.

Mears has taken on the most complicated projects, including Belle's ballgown from "Beauty and the Beast."

She has a ton of traditional character photoshoots, but she also likes to have a little fun with food.

Check out this incredible "Taco Belle" crossover, which went viral. I'm obsessed.

That's not her only reference to the fast food giant, however. Here's one where she's a taco fairy godmother. Where do I get one of those?

Her most recent creation is a PIZZA DRESS, and it's the best thing I've ever seen.

Take a look at that thing spin. I need a slice immediately.

Mears made the dress for a competition, which she of course totally won.

She's so talented. Be sure to follow her latest work at avantgeek, and share this with all your friends who love to eat.

