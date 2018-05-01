15 Of The Tallest Actors In Hollywood

When we watch our favorite actors on the big screen, we tend to assume they're, well, bigger than they are in real life.

The truth is that many of these people are much shorter in person. That's because many actors often look larger than life on movie and TV screens. That said, some live up to their big screen sizes, and for some celebs, no special effects or fancy camera work are needed to make them tower over their co-stars.

Here are 15 of Hollywood’s tallest actors who've likely never struggled to reach the top shelf.



1. Alexander Skarsgård -- 6 feet 4 inches

2. Brad Garrett -- 6 feet 8 inches

3. Joe Manganiello -- 6 feet 5 inches

4. Armie Hammer -- 6 feet 5 inches

5. Joel McHale -- 6 feet 4 inches

6. Vince Vaughn -- 6 feet 5 inches

7. Jeff Goldblum -- 6 feet 4 inches

8. Dwayne Johnson -- 6 feet 5 inches

9. John Corbett -- 6 feet 5 inches

10. Tyler Perry -- 6 feet 5 inches

11. Clint Eastwood -- 6 feet 4 inches

12. Tim Robbins -- 6 feet 5 inches

13. Liam Neeson -- 6 feet 4 inches

14. Josh Duhamel -- 6 feet 4 inches

15. Jason Momoa -- 6 feet 4 inches

(via Simplemost)

Definitely no shorties here! Did it surprise you that any of these actors were so tall in real life?