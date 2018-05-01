Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Of The Tallest Actors In Hollywood

MAY 1, 2018
ENTERTAINMENT

When we watch our favorite actors on the big screen, we tend to assume they're, well, bigger than they are in real life.

The truth is that many of these people are much shorter in person. That's because many actors often look larger than life on movie and TV screens. That said, some live up to their big screen sizes, and for some celebs, no special effects or fancy camera work are needed to make them tower over their co-stars.

Here are 15 of Hollywood’s tallest actors who've likely never struggled to reach the top shelf.

1. Alexander Skarsgård -- 6 feet 4 inches

2. Brad Garrett -- 6 feet 8 inches

3. Joe Manganiello -- 6 feet 5 inches

4. Armie Hammer -- 6 feet 5 inches

5. Joel McHale -- 6 feet 4 inches

6. Vince Vaughn -- 6 feet 5 inches

7. Jeff Goldblum -- 6 feet 4 inches

8. Dwayne Johnson -- 6 feet 5 inches

9. John Corbett -- 6 feet 5 inches

10. Tyler Perry -- 6 feet 5 inches

11. Clint Eastwood -- 6 feet 4 inches

12. Tim Robbins -- 6 feet 5 inches

13. Liam Neeson -- 6 feet 4 inches

14. Josh Duhamel -- 6 feet 4 inches

15. Jason Momoa -- 6 feet 4 inches

(via Simplemost)

Definitely no shorties here! Did it surprise you that any of these actors were so tall in real life?

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Trending Now

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

What Was Captured On This Dash Cam Shows Why Properly Securing Car Seats Is Crucial

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Your Risk For Certain Diseases Could Have A Lot To Do With When You Were Born

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

23 Things To Avoid When You Break Up With Someone

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

This Teen Learned The Hard Way That Messing With Wild Animals Is A Bad Idea

Load another article