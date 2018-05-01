15 Of The Tallest Actors In Hollywood

When we watch our favorite actors on the big screen, we tend to assume they're, well, bigger than they are in real life.
The truth is that many of these people are much shorter in person. That's because many actors often look larger than life on movie and TV screens. That said, some live up to their big screen sizes, and for some celebs, no special effects or fancy camera work are needed to make them tower over their co-stars.
Here are 15 of Hollywood’s tallest actors who've likely never struggled to reach the top shelf.
1. Alexander Skarsgård -- 6 feet 4 inches
2. Brad Garrett -- 6 feet 8 inches
3. Joe Manganiello -- 6 feet 5 inches
4. Armie Hammer -- 6 feet 5 inches
5. Joel McHale -- 6 feet 4 inches
6. Vince Vaughn -- 6 feet 5 inches
7. Jeff Goldblum -- 6 feet 4 inches
8. Dwayne Johnson -- 6 feet 5 inches
9. John Corbett -- 6 feet 5 inches
10. Tyler Perry -- 6 feet 5 inches
11. Clint Eastwood -- 6 feet 4 inches
12. Tim Robbins -- 6 feet 5 inches
13. Liam Neeson -- 6 feet 4 inches
14. Josh Duhamel -- 6 feet 4 inches
15. Jason Momoa -- 6 feet 4 inches
