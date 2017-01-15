Ad Blocker Detected

Dads And Daughters Snowboard Together, And How They Do It Will Blow Your Mind!

JANUARY 15, 2017  
ENTERTAINMENT
In the winter, thousands of people hit the slopes for some outdoor fun.

When I was young, I was an avid skier, and I would spend hours flying off jumps and racing down every black diamond I could find. I never got the opportunity to learn how to snowboard, but I always thought it looked like a blast.

This group of professional snowboarding dads wanted their daughters to get in on the fun, so they teamed up with them to take the winter sport to a whole new level!

The little girls stand in the center of the snowboards and hold on tight during their tandem adventures. Wow!

Again, the dads are professionals, and they say that anyone thinking about trying tandem snowboarding should take safety precautions and acknowledge their limitations. If you're interested in learning to board, check your nearest ski resort for classes!

That looks like so much fun. If only I could be a little kid again! Make sure to share these awesome dads and daughters with the winter sports enthusiasts in your life.

