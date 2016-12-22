Ad Blocker Detected

Once They Scanned Him, Doctors Told Him He Had 30 Minutes To Live

DECEMBER 22, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Have you ever had a headache so terrible that it made you wonder what was going on in your skull?

I've never had one quite that bad, but this guy definitely has. After suffering from what he says was the worst headache he's ever had, it became apparent to Luis Ortiz that he urgently needed medical help. The 26-year-old California resident had never experienced anything like it, and he knew that something was wrong.

What he didn't expect, however, was to hear from doctors that he only had 30 minutes to live.

After paramedics took Ortiz to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center, doctors made a horrifying discovery when they looked at his brain scan.

Read More: Man Reels As One Seriously GIANT Tapeworm Is Removed From His Nose

His splitting headaches were being caused by a parasitic tapeworm that managed to burrow into his brain. Doctors dropped everything so that they could perform emergency surgery and save his life.

