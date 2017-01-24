Ad Blocker Detected

Dad Of The Century Plays Best 'What's On Your Face' Prank Ever

JANUARY 24, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Dads are notorious for messing around with their kids, even if it means completely freaking them out.

The pranks they pull off are usually harmless, but not this dad's. It could definitely be argued that he went a bit too far when he decided to play a trick on his son.

First, the dad suggested that his son close his eyes and try to guess what items he was placing on his face. Innocent enough. But then, after the poor kid felt something crawling over his skin, he became completely terrified.

"It's a bloody spider!"

Read More: They Thought They Were Getting A Picture With A Wax Statue, But They Had No Idea

I'm honestly surprised that he wasn't screaming! I doubt I would've been able to stay that calm. Be sure to share this story with all the dads you know who love pranking their kids!

