Dad Of The Century Plays Best 'What's On Your Face' Prank Ever

Dads are notorious for messing around with their kids, even if it means completely freaking them out.

The pranks they pull off are usually harmless, but not this dad's. It could definitely be argued that he went a bit too far when he decided to play a trick on his son.

First, the dad suggested that his son close his eyes and try to guess what items he was placing on his face. Innocent enough. But then, after the poor kid felt something crawling over his skin, he became completely terrified.

"It's a bloody spider!"

I'm honestly surprised that he wasn't screaming! I doubt I would've been able to stay that calm. Be sure to share this story with all the dads you know who love pranking their kids!

