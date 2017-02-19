Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I’ve always considered tater tots to be kind of like the younger sister of French fries.

When I was a kid, the only real place to find the tiny potato nuggets was in the frozen aisle of my local supermarket. But today, you can find them offered alongside all your other favorite dishes at many popular restaurants. This doesn't mean, however, that you have to go out to enjoy their deliciousness.

By adding a few other ingredients, you can transform tater tots from a side dish to the star of the show. To help you get your creative juices flowing, here are 20 tater tot creations that are sure to bring a smile to the faces of kids and kids at heart alike.

1. Swap out tortilla chips with tater tots to create totchos.







2. You can also transform totchos into a casserole dish!







3. In fact, you can make just about any type of casserole with tater tots. This French onion tater tot casserole is one of my personal favorites.