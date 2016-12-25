Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Lost An Arm 20+ Years Ago, But His Prosthesis Is Unlike Anything You've Seen

DECEMBER 25, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

When JC Sheitan Tenet lost his right arm below the elbow as a kid, it seemed that his dream of becoming a tattoo artist was suddenly out of reach.

But even though his dominant hand was gone, he was still determined to accomplish his goal. After teaching himself to draw with his left hand, he began learning how to tattoo and eventually became a successful artist in Lyon, France. Now, 22 years after losing his arm, he's literally a tattooing machine.

During a tattoo convention, he met fellow artist JL Gonzal. Tenet wanted to find a way to use his remaining right arm to do his work, so Gonzal came up with an amazing idea.

During a tattoo convention, he met fellow artist JL Gonzal. Tenet wanted to find a way to use his remaining right arm to do his work, so Gonzal came up with an amazing idea.

Facebook / Jc Sheitan Tenet

Gonzal decided to mount a tattoo machine onto an existing prosthetic arm and give it to Tenet. He also added parts from a mechanical typewriter and a gramophone, then painted it for a rusty appearance.

Gonzal decided to mount a tattoo machine onto an existing prosthetic arm and give it to Tenet. He also added parts from a mechanical typewriter and a gramophone, then painted it for a rusty appearance.

Facebook / Jc Sheitan Tenet

Now Tenet is basically the coolest tattoo artist ever.

video-player-present

Read More: Think Tattoos Are Ugly? Think Again. These Tats Will Have Your Jaw On The Floor

(via BoredPanda)

He is living proof that when there's a will, there's definitely a way. SHARE if you'd love to get a tattoo from this guy!

Giphy

Trending Now

22 Creepy And Totally Unfriendly Snowmen That Might Give You Nightmares

Trending Now

This Funny Horse Made It Clear That He'd Take Unicorns Over Humans Any Day

Load another article