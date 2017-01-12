Ad Blocker Detected

Is Taupe Brown, Grey, Or Purple? These Projects And Trends Will Make You Question It

JANUARY 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

According to Sherwin Williams, the color of the year for 2017 is "poised taupe," but whichever color it resembles the most is still up for debate. What do you think it is?

Taupe is defined as grey with a tinge of brown or beige-brown, but that doesn't quite cover it, as it seems to include dusty shades of purple as well.

If you have no freaking clue which of the three it is, don't worry -- you're definitely not alone. We have no idea either, so we decided to round up 10 different projects featuring this mysterious neutral that are so pretty, you'll forget you're confused.

These nursery walls looks like they're rocking grey with a tiny hint of brown. Coat the walls in taupe for a cool, relaxed vibe.

Project Nursery

These nursery walls looks like they're rocking grey with a tiny hint of brown. <a href="http://www.behr.com/consumer/how-to/interior/how-to-paint-a-wall" target="_blank">Coat the walls</a> in taupe for a cool, relaxed vibe.

Project Nursery

Read More: This Beautiful Artwork Only Takes Minutes Because Of An Awesome Japanese Technique

2. Now I'm seeing all three in these striped glitter nails.

video-player-present

3. One thing's for sure about this taupe eyeshadow -- it looks beautiful with any eye color!

video-player-present

These kitchen cabinets are modern, classy, and definitely leaning brown if you ask me. All you need is a can of paint in this shade to replicate it yourself.

House185

These kitchen cabinets are modern, classy, and definitely leaning brown if you ask me. All you need is a can of paint in this shade to <a href="http://www.remodelista.com/posts/painted-kitchen-cabinets-how-to-paint-kitchen-cabinets-5-tips-from-master-painter-albert-ridge/" target="_blank">replicate</a> it yourself.

House185

Make your door way more festive with this taupe-toned pom pom wreath.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores

Make your door way more festive with this taupe-toned <a href="http://www.joann.com/makers-guide-pom-pom-wreath/2665879P78.html" target="_blank">pom pom wreath</a>.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores

6. If you have blonde hair, look for eyebrow powders and pencils with taupe in the shade name.

video-player-present

7. And while you're at it, this tutorial will teach you all you need to know about slaying the game with taupe lips.

video-player-present

Whatever taupe is, it sure looks good in the bathroom. You can make yours look this fabulous by planking your walls and finishing them off with taupe paint.

Jenna Sue Design Co.

Whatever taupe is, it sure looks good in the bathroom. You can make yours look this fabulous by <a href="http://www.stonegableblog.com/planking-a-wall-the-easy-way/" target="_blank">planking your walls</a> and finishing them off with taupe paint.

Jenna Sue Design Co.

Pretty much any piece of furniture looks a hundred times more elegant in taupe. If you aren't very confident about painting it yourself, this guide will help you out.

Vintage Charm & Restoration

Pretty much any piece of furniture looks a hundred times more elegant in taupe. If you aren't very confident about painting it yourself, this <a href="http://www.erinspain.com/how-to-paint-furniture-a-beginners-guide/" target="_blank">guide</a> will help you out.

Vintage Charm & Restoration

10. You can make a unique card for any occasion using the neutral tone.

video-player-present

These cookies and cream macarons prove that taupe is also delicious!

Broma Bakery

These <a href="http://bromabakery.com/2015/02/cookies-and-cream-macarons-recipe.html#comment-24703" target="_blank">cookies and cream macarons</a> prove that taupe is also delicious!

Broma Bakery

12. Need something to hold party favors or other small items? These tiny, neutral boxes are your adorable solution.

video-player-present

13. If you like to crochet, why not trying making this cute belt? It'll go with everything!

video-player-present

Taupe shutters are the perfect home accents -- all you need is some spray paint!

Facebook / Avenue Window Fashions

Taupe shutters are the perfect home accents -- all you need is some <a href="http://www.shuttermedic.com/painting-interior-shutters.htm" target="_blank">spray paint</a>!

Facebook / Avenue Window Fashions

Got one of them nailed down yet, or are you still completely lost?

Read More: Drinking The Wastewater From This Veggie Could Help You Lose Weight

I just can't pick between the three. The world may never know the identity of that elusive shade. Be sure to SHARE this story with all your friends to see if they can figure out what's going on with the color of the year.

