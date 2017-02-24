She Got A Ton Of Money From Her Tax Return. What She Did Next Has Everyone Cheering!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's tax return season, which means you might be getting excited about spending the money you get back from the government.

People use this money in all kinds of ways, but generally they consider it a time to treat themselves by paying for a vacation or other items they're not usually able to purchase. After all, it only comes around once a year, so what's the harm?

One single mom who recently received her tax return, Christina Knaack, decided to post on Facebook what she had done with the money. People are cheering her on for her message!

Instead of a splurge, Knaack made the decision to pay her rent for an entire YEAR. Now that's what I call responsible spending!







In her post, she wrote, "I'm a single mom and I do it all by myself on a minimum wage job. I know that a roof over my kids' head is what's important. My kids don't want for anything because my priorities are straight."







She also notes that this frees her up in a new way, continuing, "And this also means I will have that extra $450 a month to do things with my kids."