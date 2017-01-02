Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Stepping into cab, you never know quite what you'll get.

While most cab drivers remain unfazed by their rear seat passengers, others find pleasure in striking up small talk. When Thomas Manhart stepped into a cab in Singapore, the man had no idea that his ride would take a musical turn.

After Manhart revealed to his driver that he works as a music teacher at the local school for the arts and enjoyed opera, the cabbie had a musical surprise of his own. Having taken a few music lessons, the cabbie confessed his love for opera. Before long, he was serenading his passenger with an incredible performance.

For someone with very little performance experience, this cabbie sounds like a pro!

If you're impressed by his amazing voice, share this with the music maestros in your life!