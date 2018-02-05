Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

All Teachers Get Mad Sometimes, But What She Did Is Totally Uncalled For

FEBRUARY 5, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Back in 2014, Ohio parents Anthony and Autumn Nelson were shocked when they saw a video of their young son, Ian, being confronted by his teacher at a Riverdale school.

Security footage showed the six-year-old walking down a hallway to use the bathroom. When he came out and started to head back to his kindergarten classroom, he was met by his teacher, Barbara Williams, who immediately got aggressive with the boy.

In the video, Williams picks Ian up and pins him against the wall, then grabs him by the face. A letter from Superintendent Eric Hoffman details the teacher yelling, "I am sick of you", "I am sick of your parents", and "I will rip you apart."

In the video, Williams picks Ian up and pins him against the wall, then grabs him by the face. A letter from Superintendent Eric Hoffman details the teacher yelling, "I am sick of you", "I am sick of your parents", and "I will rip you apart."

YouTube / ABC15 Arizona

She went on to pick up the terrified boy a second time by his shirt, causing his head to flop back.

She went on to pick up the terrified boy a second time by his shirt, causing his head to flop back.

YouTube / ABC15 Arizona

After the incident, Ian's parents demanded Williams be fired immediately. Williams was initally suspended from her job at the Riverdale Local Schools district for 10 days without pay, but later resigned. More on this story below.

video-player-present

(via NBC 24)

The Findlay City Prosecutor’s Office charged Williams with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment, to which she pleaded no contest. She received a $250 fine and was ordered to attend anger management classes -- a lax punishment in the Nelsons' eyes.

Trending Now

This Responsible Dog Is That One Friend Who Keeps The Rest Of The Group In Check

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Load another article