She Had An Affair With Her Student And She Paid Him Thousands To Cover It Up

JANUARY 26, 2017  
Sarah Gzemski
It is totally unacceptable for any teacher to take advantage of a student.

Unfortunately, it seems like we still hear stories of teachers involved in affairs with their students that result in statutory rape. Thao Sandy Doan, a teacher at Raul Quintanilla, Sr. Middle School in Dallas, Texas, was 27 years old when she had sex with a 14-year-old student. But that's not all.

Doan appears to have paid the boy more than $28,000 to keep quiet about their relationship. More details in the video below.

That's insane! I hope the boy gets the help he needs after this experience. SHARE if you agree that no student should ever be victimized by a teacher.

