She Had An Affair With Her Student And She Paid Him Thousands To Cover It Up

It is totally unacceptable for any teacher to take advantage of a student.
Unfortunately, it seems like we still hear stories of teachers involved in affairs with their students that result in statutory rape. Thao Sandy Doan, a teacher at Raul Quintanilla, Sr. Middle School in Dallas, Texas, was 27 years old when she had sex with a 14-year-old student. But that's not all.
Doan appears to have paid the boy more than $28,000 to keep quiet about their relationship. More details in the video below.video-player-present
