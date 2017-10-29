This Teacher Was Fired After Doing Something Heinous To His Young Student

Teachers put up with a lot of crap from their students. That said, it never gives them the right to resort to abuse.
One little boy had done absolutely nothing to deserve the shocking treatment he received at Sakirpasa Primary School in southern Turkey. While struggling to write the letter "D" on the blackboard, he was viciously slapped not once, but multiple times by his teacher.
A parent had reportedly been in the classroom at the time and recorded the disturbing incident below, which prompted an investigation by the Adana National Education Directorate.
(via Daily Mail)