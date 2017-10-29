Ad Blocker Detected

This Teacher Was Fired After Doing Something Heinous To His Young Student

OCTOBER 29, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Teachers put up with a lot of crap from their students. That said, it never gives them the right to resort to abuse.

One little boy had done absolutely nothing to deserve the shocking treatment he received at Sakirpasa Primary School in southern Turkey. While struggling to write the letter "D" on the blackboard, he was viciously slapped not once, but multiple times by his teacher.

A parent had reportedly been in the classroom at the time and recorded the disturbing incident below, which prompted an investigation by the Adana National Education Directorate.

(via Daily Mail)

The unnamed man has since been fired, as he should be. Violence and fear should never be motivators in a child's education. As of this writing, the investigation is ongoing.

