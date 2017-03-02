This Teacher Said No Surprise Parties, But They Threw Him One...And It Backfired

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I think surprise parties are the best, but some people totally hate them.

Even if those trying to make your day have the best of intentions, their surprise can make your anxiety peak. That initial shock sometimes causes people to do some crazy things...

When one Spanish teacher was taken aback by his students singing the Spanish version of "Happy Birthday," he was not pleased at all.

A student tried to take a selfie with him to mark the occasion, but the teacher did something completely crazy. Watch what happened in the video below.

video-player-present

I was in shock after he threw the kid's phone, but don't worry. It seems like this prank was actually on us.