Watch The Horrific Moment A Teacher Threatens To Shoot A Student In The Head

It's completely understandable that high school teachers get frustrated with their students.
After all, teenagers act out all the time and test the limits of everyone around them, especially authority figures. However, one Georgia educator went way too far in his angry outburst last week. During his 11th grade physics class at Rockdale Career Academy, Paul Hagan was recorded admonishing a 17-year-old boy for an unknown reason.
When the teen laughed at him, Hagan threatened him, stating "that’s how people like you get shot." The boy is black. Hagan also went on to add that he bet "by the time you’re 21 somebody’s going to put a bullet in your head. And it might be me the one who does it."
(via Daily Mail)