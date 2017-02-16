Teachers Caught Talking About Having Sex With, Marrying, And Killing Students

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When the students are away, the teachers will play.

A group of Michigan teachers were recorded discussing their students in a game of screw, marry, kill while out for drinks at a bar. They weren't shy at when it came to admitting which of their students they'd fancy as a lover and which they'd be okay with murdering. One school secretary resigned and two teachers were given warnings, but no charges or disciplinary actions have come about.

Parents have been calling the school and urging that those involved lose their jobs. You can learn more about this troubling incident below.

(via Daily Mail)

