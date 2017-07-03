People Were Mad When A Man Stopped Traffic, But One Teenager Noticed Something Off

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When people stop traffic for seemingly no reason, it can be so frustrating.

After all, we're just trying to get where we're going as fast as possible. It's important to remember, however, that we should be vigilant when faced with stopped motorists. Even though it may be infuriating, you never know what might be going on in the car.

Teenagers aren't exactly known for their selfless actions, but one 16-year-old boy is being credited with saving a man's life while everyone else just honked and drove by.

Max Pudelko noticed a man on the side of the road blocking traffic. "He didn't move when (the intersection) was clear of traffic, so I knew something was up. At first, I thought he was broken down," he said.







When Max and two other motorists stopped to help, they found that the man was "really out of it." "He told the women he thought his blood sugar was low," Max said. "He got progressively worse. One of the women gave him a Coke to help his sugar levels, but I could tell it wasn't helping, so I called 911."







Help arrived, and Max may have even saved a life. His mom was very emotional when she heard the story. "You preach to your kids that you need to do the right thing, and when he did I was really proud," his mother Mary Pudelko said. "In this day and age, when a lot of kids don't think about anyone but themselves, he stepped up and it made a difference."







(via Mommypage)

We can all learn something from Max and his approach to life. His mom must be so proud! Share this to prove that there's still some good left in the world.