If You Love American Ninja Warrior, You'll Freak Out When You See What This Dad Made

Loads of people (including me) are fans of the show "American Ninja Warrior."
The reality television program (along with its counterparts across the world) features athletes tackling obstacles that are tough by any standard imaginable. It's a celebration of the human body and what's possible with the right conditioning and training. Often, these athletes train for months or years before auditioning for the show because they're not typical feats that they pull off in the gym every day.
One dad in New York knew his son was a huge fan, so he took their old swing set in the backyard and converted it to a training ground for the 13-year-old boy. The results are totally impressive.