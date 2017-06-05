If You Love American Ninja Warrior, You'll Freak Out When You See What This Dad Made

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Loads of people (including me) are fans of the show "American Ninja Warrior."

The reality television program (along with its counterparts across the world) features athletes tackling obstacles that are tough by any standard imaginable. It's a celebration of the human body and what's possible with the right conditioning and training. Often, these athletes train for months or years before auditioning for the show because they're not typical feats that they pull off in the gym every day.

One dad in New York knew his son was a huge fan, so he took their old swing set in the backyard and converted it to a training ground for the 13-year-old boy. The results are totally impressive.

In this video, the son shows off his moves on the obstacle course his father created. Just looking at him makes my muscles hurt!

I know I'll be rooting for him if he auditions for the show when he's older! What a cool thing to do for your son. Share this with all the awesome dads you know.