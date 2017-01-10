This Mom Helped Her Boyfriend Rape, Murder, And Dismember Her Teenage Daughter

On October 31, 2016, hunters in a wooded area near Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, found the dismembered remains of 14-year-old Grace Packer inside several plastic totes.

Not only was her 41-year-old adoptive mother, Sara Packer, partially responsible for her death, but she helped plan it. Her boyfriend, 44-year-old Jacob Sullivan admitted to raping, killing, and then dismembering Grace's body after he was taken to the hospital following a pill overdose that was part of an attempted suicide pact with Sara. According to him, they had planned the murder in 2015 to fulfill a rape-murder fantasy.



On July 8, 2016, Sullivan hit Grace in the face multiple times after the couple drove her to their new house, then took her up to the attic. Sara just watched as Sullivan raped her daughter, then gave her pills to "help with the pain."

Mom of murdered teen Grace Packer kept disappearance from family, stymied investigation: authorities @lehighvalley https://t.co/MXiUmvUjgq pic.twitter.com/BPm6qyK9sh — Kurt Bresswein (@kurtbresswein) December 22, 2016

They tied her up and gagged her before leaving her to die, but when they returned hours later, she was still alive. That's when Sullivan strangled her to death and left her there.



Read More: This Seemingly Loving Mother Just Became A Cold-Blooded Child Killer

Three months later, they used a saw to dismember her body and dumped it in the woods in Bear Creek Township, Pennsylvania.

video-player-present

(via AOL)

This is absolutely horrifying on so many levels. Please SHARE this story if you think they both need to be locked up for a long, long time.