Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What This Mom Gave Her Teething Baby To Soothe The Pain Is Truly Nuts

JULY 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

If you have little ones of your own, you know how difficult it is to watch them deal with the pain caused by their teeth coming in.

That's why many parents would go to any length to soothe their baby's suffering by finding toys, rings, or coming up with their own creative solutions to help with teething. However, one Russian mom went way too far when she decided to give her six-month-old baby a sex toy to chew on.

After being told that silicon-based objects are the best option for teething infants, 30-year-old Ekaterina Karimova somehow came to the conclusion that a dildo she had at home would be perfect.

After wrapping it in a condom, she placed it in her son's mouth and was so bizarrely pleased that she recorded her son chewing on it and shared the video on social media.

After wrapping it in a condom, she placed it in her son's mouth and was so bizarrely pleased that she recorded her son chewing on it and shared the video on social media.

Flickr / The Sleep Judge

People were obviously shocked when they saw it and alerted Russian authorities, who immediately took the little boy out of her care and temporarily placed him into an orphanage. They're currently investigating Karimova and could revoke her parental rights. An upcoming court hearing will determine whether she will regain custody of her son.

video-player-present

(via MommyPage and Mirror)

The woman has since been admitted to a psychiatric hospital, where she's reportedly been diagnosed with a personality disorder. In the past, she's posted online about how she's not bonding with her baby and that having to calming him down is irritating to her. Here's hoping she gets the help she needs.

Trending Now

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

Trending Now

He Took His Turn At Bat And Did Something Truly Embarrassing

Load another article