Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Many of us have at least one person in our life that we know is destined for fame and fortune.

Realizing her father's potential, YouTuber Daylafulla decided to record his rendition of the George Jones classic "Tennessee Whiskey." While the pair sing along to the song in the car, the girl can't help but smile proudly as her dad belts out one of his favorite tunes.

It should come as no surprise that the internet has been going absolutely crazy over this dad's amazing vocal abilities. As of this writing, the video has 8.2 million views.



It's only a matter of time before this country crooner makes it big.

video-player-present

Read More: This Musical Grandma Just Heard A Song She Wrote Sang By Country Star Willie Nelson

If you're blown away by his unbelievable talent, be sure to share this with your friends and family!