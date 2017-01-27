Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Kid Had To Endure A Horrible History Lesson. Who Thought This Was A Good Idea?

JANUARY 27, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Teachers have to find all kinds of creative ways to reach out to students and help them learn.

For middle school teachers, who have to teach children during one of their most awkward phases of life, it's especially difficult to get students engaged. (I should know, I used to teach them!) And teachers always need to keep in mind that students come from different backgrounds and take the time to really think through the consequences of each lesson.

One middle school teacher in Virginia took engaging her students to an awful and completely insensitive place, and now, a parent is speaking out.

Tamika Derozen says her son was part of a group of African-American students who were told they had to be slaves in a history lesson skit. Learn more details in the video below.

Read More: This Girl Was Dragged By Her Hair Across The Floor…By Her Own Teacher!

(via The Huffington Post)

It's awful for any student to feel humiliated or uncomfortable in their own classroom. Share this story if you think kids should always be able to learn in a safe, nurturing environment.

Trending Now

What This Woman Went Through To See Her Little Girl Grow Up Is Just Incredible

Trending Now

One Insensitive Tweet Landed This Kid In Cuffs -- Was His Punishment Justified?
Submit Content

Load another article