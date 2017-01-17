Ad Blocker Detected

17 People Who Just Can't Be Trusted With Home Decor

JANUARY 17, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

As far as furniture and decorations go, I just pick what looks good to me and leave it at that.

Whether I actually succeed at making my home look great, though, is another matter. I'm not experienced by any means when it comes to the art of decorating, but even I can tell that what these people consider tasteful is really, really ugly.

From bad toilet placement to way too many duck figurines, here are 17 examples of terrible home decor.

1. This is probably the strangest mashup of decorations I've ever seen.

Reddit / lambo999

2. "I don’t like this house -- it has flabby stairs!"

Tumblr / brindledog

3. Whoever is responsible for making these garden decorations definitely had one hallucinogenic too many.

Reddit / HackySackJoe

4. I'm no expert, but I don't think you should be able to use the toilet while you're showering.

Tumblr / brindledog

5. If the person behind this mess was trying to blind everyone who sees it, they totally nailed it.

Tumblr / brindledog

6. You can never have enough duck and goose figurines.

Reddit / MCozens

7. I hate to break it to you, but photos aren't really a good replacement for tile...and what is up with that zebra head?

Tumblr / brindledog

8. And the award for most terrifying wall decor goes to...

Reddit / mercurialsaliva

9. Racist much?

Reddit / yourpapimartin

10. No. Just no.

Reddit / Bacon4Courage

11. Super classy.

Imgur / TheRoyalmi

12. Well, it's certainly a conversation starter.

Imgur / DanDIv

13. "It's the best seat in the house!"

14. I'm pretty sure that's supposed to go under your front door.

15. Why have a closet when you can just hang your clothes over your bed?

16. That's not creepy at all...

17. Is that actual human hair?

Reddit / Tre_64

Anyone else feeling a lot better about their decorating skills right now? Be sure to share this with the people in your life who really need to update their home decor.

