If You Absolutely Hate Amusement Park Rides, This Guy Totally Feels Your Pain

While I love riding roller coasters whenever I get the chance, I have to admit that I used to be pretty afraid of them.

But when I finally faced my fears as a kid, my first time on the amusement park ride turned out to be thrilling and surprisingly enjoyable. Now I can't get enough of them! This guy, on the other hand, probably can't say the same.

When he went to a Six Flags theme park in Mexico, he decided to get in line for a roller coaster with his friends. Whether he was pressured to get on the ride or just didn't realize how intimidating it would be to him is unclear, but either way, he had a meltdown as soon as it started moving.

Watch this frightened young man completely loses it when the train starts speeding up below. If you hate roller coasters, you'll know exactly how he feels.

I feel so bad, but I just can't stop laughing every time he screams. Be sure to share this funny video if you're just as terrified of rides!