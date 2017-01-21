When most people commit a murder, they try to cover up the crime. After killing her mother in 2013, however, 19-year-old Rachel Hutson immediately snapped a picture of the body and sent it to her dad.

The murder took place on Black Friday while Hutson was home alone with her critically ill mom. Before texting her father the gruesome photo, she tried explaining what had happened to her dad over the phone. Thinking it was some kind of sick joke, he hung up.

In court, Hutson said she'd been taking care of her sick mother since she was nine years old. At first, she'd considered killing herself, but then decided to turn the gun on her mom. In her own words, "I felt like I was nothing and nobody really needed us." Hutson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2015 and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

I can't imagine learning that my child had murdered her mother over a text. Hutson's father says that despite the horrific crime, he still loves his daughter.

