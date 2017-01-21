Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

After She Killed Her Mother, She Took A Picture And Texted It To Her Dad

JANUARY 21, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
OMG

When most people commit a murder, they try to cover up the crime. After killing her mother in 2013, however, 19-year-old Rachel Hutson immediately snapped a picture of the body and sent it to her dad.

The murder took place on Black Friday while Hutson was home alone with her critically ill mom. Before texting her father the gruesome photo, she tried explaining what had happened to her dad over the phone. Thinking it was some kind of sick joke, he hung up.

In court, Hutson said she'd been taking care of her sick mother since she was nine years old. At first, she'd considered killing herself, but then decided to turn the gun on her mom. In her own words, "I felt like I was nothing and nobody really needed us." Hutson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2015 and was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

I can't imagine learning that my child had murdered her mother over a text. Hutson's father says that despite the horrific crime, he still loves his daughter.

Read More: His Grandma Died Before He Became A Priest...Then He Looked At This Photo

Could you forgive your child for committing a crime like this? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to share this with other parents to find out their opinion.

Trending Now

This Is The Easiest Donut Recipe Ever -- You Only Need 2 Ingredients!

Trending Now

You Had ONE JOB, Tow Truck Driver...And You Couldn't Have Failed Harder
Submit Content

Load another article