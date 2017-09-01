Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Drawing In Textbooks Is Frowned Upon But When Doodles Are This Good, It's Forgivable

SEPTEMBER 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We’ve all been there. We’re sitting in class waiting for the seemingly never-ending lecture to come to a close so the weekend can officially begin.

But rather than pay attention to what’s being said, one surefire way to pass the time is to take up doodling in your notebooks...or even your textbooks. Despite our teachers always warning us to never write, doodle, or so much as underline anything in our textbooks, I always felt a rebellious impulse to do so.

And while my doodles were never nothing more than stick figures and the occasional geometric pattern, these students transformed their textbooks into astonishing masterpieces. Here are 24 acts of textbook vandalism that are just too brilliant to hate.

1. Storage disks have become a thing of the past, just like dinosaurs.

Storage disks have become a thing of the past, just like dinosaurs.

Imgur

2. I don't recall learning about that part of the food chain.

I don't recall learning about that part of the food chain.

Imgur

3. If only this dude put as much effort into his math homework as he did with his doodling.

If only this dude put as much effort into his math homework as he did with his doodling.

Reddit / TryNewUsername

4. You too can be a star if you start paying attention and stop failing this course.

You too can be a star if you start paying attention and stop failing this course.

Imgur / threequarks

5. Something seems a bit disjointed about this teen's artwork.

Something seems a bit disjointed about this teen's artwork.

Reddit / benlew

6. Who could forget the joys of learning a second language?

Who could forget the joys of learning a second language?

Imgur / funkystuhero

7. I don't think these gymnasts will be vying for gold anytime soon.

I don't think these gymnasts will be vying for gold anytime soon.

Twitter / corenocirofa

8. This kid sure got an eyeful in science class.

This kid sure got an eyeful in science class.

Twitter / peten0739

9. I think you lost something there sir.

I think you lost something there sir.

Twitter / Chanta_in_inari

10. Hm...this doesn't seem kid-friendly.

Hm...this doesn't seem kid-friendly.

Twitter / yoshitakaseiko

11. This little guy decided to ride his motorcycle to school today. Head to the next page to see something that's 2017 as hell.

This little guy decided to ride his motorcycle to school today. Head to the next page to see something that's 2017 as hell.

Twitter / BrocubaMY

1 of 2

Trending Now

It Looked Like Just Another Foggy Day, But Then Their Eyes Started Stinging

Trending Now

They Had Their 13-Year-Old Cousin Drive Them Around With Drugs In The Car -- WTF

Wanna Lose All Faith In Your Fellow Man? These Aggressive Morons Will Help!

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

What These Two Sound Like Singing Together Is The Opposite Of What You'd Expect

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

This Might Be The Grossest Ear Wax Extraction Video To Ever Cross Your Path

This Encounter Highlights Why Parents Should Teach Their Kids To Respect Animals

Load another article