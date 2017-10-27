Here's How One Well-Meaning Text Went From Sweet To Totally NSFW In Two Seconds

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Just when you thought that having the “birds and the bees” talk was the most cringe-worthy child-parent conversation in all the world, this concerned mom told us to hold her beer.

When the terrifying hormone monster comes for a visit and transforms your mama’s boys or daddy’s little girls into terrorizing teens, as a parent, just about everything you say or do is embarrassing. Whether it’s dropping your son or daughter off in front of school, or trying to interject the up and coming lingo into daily conversation, parents can’t seem to win when it comes to bonding with their teenage children.

But of all the embarrassing things parents do, nothing can compare to trying to have serious conversations about sex and relationships, especially when your parent is totally oblivious to the fact that she brought up a taboo topic like it was nothing.

After posting screenshots of her conversation with Mama on Twitter, Grace had the entire internet in stitches at her mother’s expense.

For many, Grace’s tweet was just the comic relief they needed to get through their less-than-perfect work week.

Some commenters even began speculating as to how her mother had heard the phrase in question.

Others breathed a sigh of relief that they weren’t alone in having parents that could use a visit to UrbanDictionary.com.

As an only child who considers his mom and dad to be more like siblings rather than parents, I can’t help but relate to the awkwardness that is watching your parents try to stay in the now and failing miserably. But hey, they’re our parents and we’ve got to just laugh it off and love them no matter what. Stay safe during ass-eating season, folks. Winter is coming.