This Beautiful Ad Will Make You Want To Hug Your Mom And Never Let Go

If you've ever seen the Olympics, you've probably seen ads for Proctor & Gamble claiming to be the "Proud Sponsor of Moms."

Playing on the sponsorships Olympic athletes receive in order to compete, the huge corporation that produces cleaning products, diapers, and other necessities loves to feature moms doing their thing both in and outside of the home. Their ad campaign's "Thank You, Mom" series has touched many, but their newest advertisement is also tackling an important issue: bias. "Love Over Bias" is P & G's latest short film celebrating moms who love their kids through the discrimination they face.

The touching commercial features moms who love their kids through bias that comes from classism, racism, and homophobia, supporting their Olympic dreams all the way to the top.

This is such an important message. To everyone out there who competes despite the challenges they face, we salute you. To the moms who help them get there, you're MVPs, too.