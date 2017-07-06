He's Called 'The Boneless Man,' And Well...You'll See Why. What The Hell?

Chirag Krishnakumar Panpaliya isn’t like most 17-year-old boys.
Having earned the nickname “The Boneless Man,” Panpaliya is able to twist and turn his body into some pretty unbelievable positions. This real-life Stretch Armstrong works hard to maintain his unique talent in hopes of one day seeing his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Panpaliya’s extreme flexibility was discovered at age seven when he first started doing intense yoga poses.
Believe it or not, practice does make perfect, as the teen revealed that he doesn’t follow a strict diet plan to maintain his “boneless” lifestyle. He just continues his modified yoga routine.