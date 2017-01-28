About three years ago, Redditor TramStopDan found a large, wooden box by a dumpster. It was full of an odd assortment of letters, maps, bizarre illustrations, and even non-patented drawings of train parts.

The papers included diary entries about UFO sightings from the late 1960s and 1980s and sketches of four-headed entities that appeared to come from biblical passages.

He had no idea what to make of the strange collection, now known as the "Box of Crazy," so he took to the internet in the hopes that others could give him some answers.



People were quick to point out that the person behind the drawings was a man named Daniel Samuel Christiansen who was probably born in the early 1900s in Denmark, and that he and his parents likely belonged to the Seventh-Day Adventist church -- a religion that believes in the second coming of Jesus and the impending apocalypse. The popular theory seems to be that the man was fascinated with UFOs and the creatures described in Ezekiel 10 of the Bible. What it all means is still up for debate.



Also included were what looked like detailed patent applications and technical drawings.

Read More: Rumor Has It That A Bridal Shop Owner Preserved And Displayed Her Late Daughter

Beautiful hand-drawn maps with pinholes in the center were also found inside the box.

But things took a turn for the weird when TramStopDan came across writings suggesting there is proof that extraterrestrial beings exist.

"It seems that the artist saw something in Tampa, FL, in 1977 that changed him."

The drawings including heavenly beings and UFOs, which caused some to believe the man had a revelation or vision of some sort about the two.

"An obvious blending of the religious and the extraterrestrial."

The drawings of the creatures seem to match those described in Ezekiel 10: "Each of the cherubim had four faces: One face was that of a cherub, the second the face of a human being, the third the face of a lion, and the fourth the face of an eagle."

"Clearly the artist is drawing upon his mechanical drawing skills to attempt to render the vision."

"This is the culmination of the cannonization of forms and all the placement studies. Here the artist reaches his peak and the vision is rendered."

Of course, some have simply suggested that the artist was under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

But whatever reason he had for creating them, I think we can all agree that they are pretty incredible.

Read More: This Movement Encouraged Sex With Children -- And It's Still Alive And Well

(via BoredPanda)

What do you think? Was he on drugs, a little crazy, or did he witness something that can't be explained? Let us know in the comments and be sure to SHARE this strange story with others to see what they make of it.

You can check out more of the items found in the mystery box here.

