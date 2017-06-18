Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Old Man Didn't Know Where To Turn For Help, So These Cops Did Something So Kind

JUNE 18, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Recently, a surprising 911 call in Fort Worth, Texas, from a 95-year-old man reporting his broken air conditioning was labelled as a low priority emergency.

But when officers William Margolis and Christopher Weir finally responded to the unusual call, they were in for a surprise. The elderly man’s home was reading temperatures in the high 80s at only 8:30 in the morning. Determined to find a solution to the man’s AC problem, they set out to purchase him a new window unit from a local Home Depot.

But when Home Depot employees caught wind of the story, they decided to help chip in. The kindness didn’t stop there!

(Via CBS News)

It’s a police officer’s duty to protect and serve, and without a doubt their selfless acts of kindness haven’t gone unnoticed. Share this video if you believe these kind-hearted officers are doing great things in their community.

Trending Now

She Walked Into The Street And Did Something Simple But Kind For A Blind Man

Trending Now

This Baby Jaguar Was Paralyzed And Left To Die, But You Have To See Her Now

Load another article