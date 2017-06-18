Recently, a surprising 911 call in Fort Worth, Texas, from a 95-year-old man reporting his broken air conditioning was labelled as a low priority emergency.
But when officers William Margolis and Christopher Weir finally responded to the unusual call, they were in for a surprise. The elderly man’s home was reading temperatures in the high 80s at only 8:30 in the morning. Determined to find a solution to the man’s AC problem, they set out to purchase him a new window unit from a local Home Depot.
But when Home Depot employees caught wind of the story, they decided to help chip in. The kindness didn’t stop there!
(Via CBS News)