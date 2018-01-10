Professional Artists Reimagine Kids' Drawings With Incredible Results

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Kids have a lot of imagination, and they come up with some truly insane creatures if you give them some paper and crayons.

When children are given the opportunity to let their minds run wild, they can dream up things us adults couldn't have even thought of. As more and more art programs are being cut from schools and time for extracurriculars dwindles, we see less of this unbridled creativity every day.

Never fear, though, the monsters are here to save us! That is, children's drawings of monsters are here to save us.

The Monster Project encourages elementary school students in Texas to draw monsters of their own creation.

Then those students are paired with one of the 100 professional artists participating in the program.

The artists then reimagine the child's drawing to create it in a variety of professional mediums.

They aim “to help children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.”

"With a decreasing emphasis on arts in schools, many children don’t have the opportunity for creative exploration they deserve. That’s a monstrous trend we would like to destroy," their website says.

"By collaborating with the students and finding inspiration from their imaginings, we hope to help them recognize the value of their ideas and make them feel excited about the potential of their own minds. Creativity comes in many forms, and we hope to encourage their exploration of their own unique perceptions of the world we share."

If you want to see more of these incredible collaborations, learn more about the mission, or buy a book of images, check out The Monster Project online.

They've also got a pretty great Instagram account to reignite your childhood imagination. We could all use a little more creativity in our lives, don't you think?