Funny Baby Gets Mom Out Of The Way So She Can Hold Hands With Dad

NOVEMBER 5, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

This pint-sized diva is taking the title of daddy’s girl to a whole new (and truly hilarious) level.

What should have been an adorable moment of Mom, Dad, and precious daughter snuggling up to one another on the couch left this little one looking like a woman scorned. Perhaps Mom should have thought twice before trying to hold her husband’s hand, because as soon as she does, this jealous daughter snatches Daddy’s hand from her.

Nothing comes between Dad and the apple of his eye... ot even his own wife!

(via Daily Mail)

How funny is that? Kids really have no qualms with taking what they want.

