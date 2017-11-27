This New Film Is Important. Here's What Life Is Like For The Kids Who Inspired It.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Every year as the holiday season approaches, our local movie theatres are flooded with feel-good family films that pull at our heartstrings. And one topping my list this year is "Wonder."

"Wonder" is a drama based on a 2013 novel of the same name written by R.J. Palacio, starring Jacob Tremblay as August "Auggie" Pullman, a young boy with Treacher Collins Syndrome who desperately wants to fit in at school. The film also stars Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson as Auggie's parents. The heart of the film centers around Auggie and his family as they try to live a normal life and help others realize that despite his physical differences, Auggie is just an ordinary kid like everyone else.

After seeing the trailer online and multiple tv spots for the film, I can't wait to see it ASAP. Take a peek at the trailer for yourself below:

video-player-present

The story of "Wonder" was ripped right from real life. The condition impacts thousands of children all across the globe, including 13-year-old Nathaniel Newman.







Nathaniel was born without cheekbones, eye sockets, or ears. And much like Auggie's experiences in the film, Nathaniel has also suffered public ridicule for his unusual appearance.







Treacher Collins syndrome affects 1 out of every 50,000 people and directly affects the development of bones and other tissues in the face.







Affected individuals will oftentimes have severely underdeveloped facial bones, especially in the cheeks, jaw, and chin. Some people with the condition are also born with a cleft palate.







Learn more about Treacher Collins syndrome and Nathaniel's story in the following video.

video-player-present

Perhaps the most important aspect of the film "Wonder" is the idea that it brings Treacher Collins into the public eye and allows for the representation of the condition in media. In doing so, this allows people to become familiar with the condition and become more accepting of others. Keep up the good work, Hollywood!