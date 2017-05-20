I don't travel very often, but when I do get the chance to take a flight somewhere, my favorite part of the experience is peeking out the window and seeing what the world looks like from up high.

Santiago Borja from Quito, Ecuador, is definitely no stranger to stunning sights in the sky, especially storms. Being a pilot for Ecuador Airlines, he gets to witness all kinds of beautiful cloud formations, and even lighting on occasion. He loves what he sees so much, in fact, that whenever he's off duty or his copilot is in control of the plane, he takes amazing photos that have earned him the nickname, "The Storm Pilot." Check out some of the gorgeous scenes he's captured in the breathtaking pictures below.

Lighting never looked so beautiful.

"Descending into Guayaquil, Ecuador, with heavy storms all around the country."

"Above a sea of clouds, down below it's all rain and thunders."

"The dark side of the storm."

"Taken over Ecuadorean Amazonia on a hot evening enroute to Europe."

Read More: Look Closely And You'll Be Astounded By What Workers Found On The Job One Day

"The Amazonia between Ecuador and Colombia is the perfect place to host some powerful storms. They become very active at night. This time we're sorting them around to enter Ecuador and begin descent into Guayaquil city."

"Building storms while climbing on a long trip to Madrid, Spain."

"Cloud city."

"This time descending into Guayaquil in the coast region."

"Seconds after dropping our nuclear bomb over the Pacific Ocean."

(via BoredPanda)

If you'd like to see more of Borja's incredible work, be sure to check him out on Instagram and on his website. Share these amazing scenes if you wish you could have seen them in person!