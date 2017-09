Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

After befriending a group of adorable pups, this ginormous pig and her turkey friend began having a bit of an identity crisis.

But just because she walks and talks like a dog doesn’t mean Esther is any less of a precious pig. So when Esther and her poultry pal didn’t get an invite to dinner, they did what anyone would do and barged right in. Using just her snout, Esther breaks her way into the home through a sliding door and waltzes in like she owns the place. As she should, really.

Thankfully, these humans are used to it.

I’ve never seen a set of home invaders as cute as these two. Here’s hoping they weren’t planning on serving bacon or turkey for dinner that night.