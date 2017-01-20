A Woman Died In This Theater More Than 100 Years Ago...Could This Be Her Ghost?

In 1904, Eva Gray collapsed on stage at City Theater in Maine and died while singing her third encore, "Goodbye, Little Girl, Goodbye." Even creepier? It was Halloween eve.

Ever since that fateful day, Gray's ghost has been said to haunt the Victorian theater where she took her last breath. On December 19, a group of amateur ghost hunters made up of working moms gained access to the building. While some claimed to feel a "chill" during the investigation, it wasn't until viewing infrared footage that they realized they'd been in the presence of a ghostly orb.

Here you can see the orb flitting through the balcony, just above where the women are standing. Paranormal investigator Caroline Mezoian said, "It's real, but we'll let people think what they want."

Many believe that Gray's spirit has chosen to stay in the theater to look for the daughter. On the night she died, her three-year-old little girl was watching from the audience.

Later that evening, the group also took a photograph of what appears to be a woman in an evening gown climbing the stairs.

Again, Mezoian swears that their footage is the real deal, stating, "This is the first time in four years of paranormal research we have ever captured a full body apparition...Skeptics will think what they want, but this is the most convincing evidence we have yet." To follow the group's investigation on Facebook, click here.

Could this really be the ghost of Eva Gray or is it just a clever hoax? Let us know in the comments below